Sun and storms today with another heat wave setting up next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the lower heat levels we’ve been seeing the past few days as another heat wave looks to be setting up into next week.

Today and again on Friday, this is your pretty typical summer stuff. Morning sun will give way to highs climbing into the low 90s before we start seeing storms pop across the area. Rain coverage will be at the normal levels of around 40%. Any storm that pops in this atmosphere will produce a lot of lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Into the weekend fewer storms will be noted leading to higher heat levels. Highs should jump a few degrees into the 92-94 range, feels like readings by then will once again climb well into the triple digits.

By next week the rain chances fade fast and the heat starts to really rise. There is the potential for some record numbers at the end of the 7-day once we move into the middle part of next week. Upper 90s are looking likely for many of us.

Talking tropics now Tropical Storm Bret will pass through the Lesser Antilles later tonight. Once it enters the Caribbean. conditions will become very unfavorable and Bret is expected to dissipate. The system behind Bret has been labeled Tropical Depression 4 and will likely become Cindy shortly. This system is expected to take more of a northern track out into the Atlantic so it’s of no concern to us.

