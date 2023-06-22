BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Young alligator appears to smile and wave hello

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it...
The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.(Melissa Chadwell/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A young alligator in Florida almost appears friendly in a well-timed photo captured earlier this year as the reptile tried to climb toward the photographer.

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

Chadwell said the photo was snapped in February.

“This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute,” she wrote alongside the photo in the Facebook group Alligators of Florida.

While injury or death caused by alligators is rare in Florida, there is significant human-alligator conflict.

Nuisance alligators are defined as being over 4 feet long and are considered a threat to people, pets or property.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report on the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, or SNAP, issued on Feb. 21, the state has 113 contracted nuisance alligator trappers that respond to 10,000 calls for service annually.

Because healthy alligator populations exist in all available habitats in all of Florida’s 67 counties, nuisance alligators are generally not relocated to the wild, where their introduction can lead to territorial fights and death, according to the FWC.

Nuisance alligators become the trapper’s property to sell for hide or meat or to sell live to a zoo or farm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say

Latest News

Monitors find 9 possible violations of consent decree in Vappie investigation
Monitors find 9 possible violations of consent decree in Vappie investigation
LA Illuminator: Imported shrimp violations, TikTok bans
LA Illuminator: Imported shrimp violations, TikTok bans
Time running out to find missing submarine
Time running out to find missing submarine
The report also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers...
Preventable deaths surged nationwide, yearly health care report says