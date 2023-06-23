BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.(N/A)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.

Firefighters contacted police after finding the bodies inside the charred remains of the home after the blaze was extinguished earlier Friday, the city’s police department said.

Police did not have ages for the four deceased. The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification and to determine cause of death.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Tropical storm Bret forms as he heads west northwest over the next 5-7 days.
Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee...
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned
The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old North Carolina girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for North Carolina teen reportedly taken by masked men
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference, Friday, June 16, 2023, in...
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
FILE - Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of...
Orcas disrupt boat race near Spain in latest display of dangerous, puzzling behavior