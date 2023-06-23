Afternoon storm chances linger into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the chance for rain as we head into the weekend because signs are pointing to another big heat wave taking over our weather next week.

Today and again on Saturday a typical sea breeze formation will yield mostly afternoon showers and storms. That mixture of sun and storms will provide a rain coverage around 40%. Outside of any downpours, highs will make it into the low 90s right on par with our norms for this time of year.

That all changes for the second half of the weekend and especially next week. A ridge of high pressure will get pumping again in Texas allowing for heat levels to soar later next week. Highs will return to the upper 90s with even an 100 degree day possible across inland locations. It’s likely a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the new work week.

Two named storms in June is the story in the Atlantic Basin right now as Bret has entered the Caribbean and newly named Tropical Storm Cindy is organizing. Bret is running into a wall of shear so dissipation is likely by Sunday. Cindy has a window of opportunity to strengthen some as it lifts more northwest into the open Atlantic north of the islands. The long range outlook for Cindy also shows weakening or possibly dissipation as it runs into the same hostile shear the farther west it gets.

