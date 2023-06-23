Darryl Vinson sentenced to 115 years for brutalizing woman in Gretna home

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Darryl Vinson, a 60-year-old man from Marrero, has been handed a 115-year prison sentence by Judge Ray Steib of the 24th Judicial District Court. Vinson’s conviction stems from his brutal assault on a woman he held captive in her Gretna home for three harrowing days in January 2021.

Following a trial in May, a Jefferson Parish jury found Vinson guilty on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual battery, and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

The crimes occurred inside the victim’s home on Claire Avenue between January 27 and January 29, 2021. Vinson subjected the woman to unimaginable torment, including physical and sexual abuse. He hogtied her, forced her to sleep on a cold tile floor in a closet, and subjected her to degrading acts of violence.

During the ordeal, Vinson stabbed the victim in the forehead, leaving lacerations from a serrated knife blade near her neck. He stuffed dirty underwear and socks into her mouth to silence her cries, securing them with duct tape.

The victim was also forced to consume cat food and injected with methamphetamine. Vinson prohibited her from using her phone, further isolating her from potential help.

The victim sustained severe injuries, including brain bleeding, a fractured eye socket (for which she now has a titanium plate), fractured ribs, a bruised lung, and numerous lacerations and ligature marks on her body. She spent 12 days in the hospital, four of which were in the intensive care unit. A sexual assault nurse examiner described the case as one of the most severe she had ever encountered.

After meeting outside a drugstore in Gretna, Vinson and the victim initially had a platonic relationship. Over time, their bond developed into a romantic partnership, leading Vinson to move into her home.

However, their relationship turned dark when Vinson accused the woman of infidelity, igniting a series of violent attacks.

Witnesses eventually contacted authorities, reporting Vinson’s brutal assault on the victim. One 911 caller described her as “black and blue and covered in blood.”

When Gretna police investigated the scene, they discovered the house in disarray, except for the master bedroom, which reeked of bleach due to Vinson’s attempt to clean it.

During the trial, Vinson’s defense attorney argued that both Vinson and the victim struggled with substance abuse issues, casting doubt on the clarity of the victim’s recollections. However, the jury ultimately found Vinson guilty on all charges.

Judge Steib handed down a sentence of 50 years for attempted second-degree murder, 40 years for second-degree kidnapping, 15 years for second-degree sexual battery, and 10 years for false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

The sentences will be served consecutively, resulting in a total of 115 years in prison for Vinson.

