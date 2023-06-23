BBB Accredited Business
LSU punches ticket to CWS Final, social media users react

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes throws to a Wake Forest batter during the fifth inning in a baseball...
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes throws to a Wake Forest batter during the fifth inning in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 22, 2023.(AP Photo | John Peterson)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers advanced to the final round of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska after a nail-biting win over Wake Forest Thursday night.

The Tigers won 2-0.

RELATED LINKS
Tommy White walks-off No. 1 Wake Forest; LSU advances to CWS Final

Lots of fans including former LSU athletes and even government officials took to social media to congratulate the baseball team.

LSU women’s basketball posted the following on Twitter:

LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey echoed similar sentiments:

Governor John Bel Edwards said:

Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu also congratulated the Tigers saying:

Baseball head coach Jay Johnson also shared news of the team’s win on Twitter:

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave the team a shout-out Thursday night:

Fred’s Bar in Tigerland near LSU shared a video of fans reacting to the team advancing to the championship:

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge also posted a video of fans watching the outcome of the game:

LSU will face Florida in the College World Series Final Saturday, June 24.

