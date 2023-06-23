LSU punches ticket to CWS Final, social media users react
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers advanced to the final round of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska after a nail-biting win over Wake Forest Thursday night.
The Tigers won 2-0.
Lots of fans including former LSU athletes and even government officials took to social media to congratulate the baseball team.
LSU women’s basketball posted the following on Twitter:
LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey echoed similar sentiments:
Governor John Bel Edwards said:
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu also congratulated the Tigers saying:
Baseball head coach Jay Johnson also shared news of the team’s win on Twitter:
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave the team a shout-out Thursday night:
Fred’s Bar in Tigerland near LSU shared a video of fans reacting to the team advancing to the championship:
L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge also posted a video of fans watching the outcome of the game:
LSU will face Florida in the College World Series Final Saturday, June 24.
