BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin

(Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three siblings were sentenced to life in the murder of their 11-year-old cousin in Wilkinson County.

On June 23, a jury found William Jackson, III, and Dominique Weatherspoon guilty of first-degree murder for the death of LaKerriyah Chambers and the aggravated assault of Shelitha Jarvis, who was shot in the leg. Derrick Brown, Jr. pleaded guilty to the same charges on June 20.

A press release says the trio went on a shooting spree in Wilkinson County during the morning hours of June 11.

  • William Jackson, III: sentenced to life in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the murder of Chambers, 20 years for shooting Jarvis, and five years for a firearm enhancement
  • Dominique Weatherspoon: sentenced to life for the murder of Chambers to run concurrently with 20 years for the assault and 10 years for a firearm enhancement.
  • Derrick Brown, Jr.: sentenced to life for the murder of Chambers and 20 years for the aggravated assault to run consecutively.

“It’s a sad day when people sleeping in their beds are awakened by bullets entering their bodies,” said District Attorney Shameca Collins. “I’m delighted to bring justice to all the people involved, and may LaKerryia Chambers rest in peace.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Tropical storm Bret forms as he heads west northwest over the next 5-7 days.
Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

LSU fans in Alexandria, La. react to the baseball team's victory over Wake Forest on June 21,...
LSU College World Series games are most watched on cable in 2023
Police department video of the accident involving Cedric Richmond, a former congressman from...
BODYCAM: Investigation launched into NOPD’s handling of Cedric Richmond crash
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harvey, deputies say
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harvey, deputies say
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harvey, deputies say
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harvey, deputies say
Gun sale gone wrong; man shot, fighting for life