BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Few storms to start the weekend, but drier conditions into next week

Passing storms continue through the weekend, high pressure builds back across the region into...
Passing storms continue through the weekend, high pressure builds back across the region into next week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of Thursday remained dry, but late afternoon brought some strong storms to the coast. Friday looks to bring a similar set up with a mostly dry morning and high temperatures peaking in the low 90s before storms start to develop. Areas with the rain will likely see a break in the temperatures. Most storms end late evening. Saturday the high pressure to our west will start to nudge back towards the region. We have a high potential to get back into the “ring of fire,” the passing waves of energy, that move around the high sparking strong storms. Saturday will not be a washout, but be prepared to see some storms again. While we could see rain Sunday as well the strong high pressure will begin to push farther east reducing rain chances to near zero by Tuesday. Less rain means more heat with temperatures soaring next week under the high. The tropics remain active, but storms are well into the Atlantic and not likely to push into the Gulf of Mexico with strong sheering winds across the Caribbean and Atlantic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Eastern Caribbean islands shut down as Tropical Storm Bret closes in
More heat is on the way.
More storm chances are possible Thursday afternoon with a hotter pattern ahead
Morning forecast for Thurs., June 22
Morning forecast for Thurs., June 22
Afternoon forecast for Thurs., June 22