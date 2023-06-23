Nicondra: Few storms to start the weekend, but drier conditions into next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of Thursday remained dry, but late afternoon brought some strong storms to the coast. Friday looks to bring a similar set up with a mostly dry morning and high temperatures peaking in the low 90s before storms start to develop. Areas with the rain will likely see a break in the temperatures. Most storms end late evening. Saturday the high pressure to our west will start to nudge back towards the region. We have a high potential to get back into the “ring of fire,” the passing waves of energy, that move around the high sparking strong storms. Saturday will not be a washout, but be prepared to see some storms again. While we could see rain Sunday as well the strong high pressure will begin to push farther east reducing rain chances to near zero by Tuesday. Less rain means more heat with temperatures soaring next week under the high. The tropics remain active, but storms are well into the Atlantic and not likely to push into the Gulf of Mexico with strong sheering winds across the Caribbean and Atlantic.

