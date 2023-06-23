BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Scattered storms continue, but the next heat wave is shaping up

Some storms still strong
As high pressure pushes back east through next week expect high temperatures to soar.
As high pressure pushes back east through next week expect high temperatures to soar.(wvue)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The entire area sits in a feast or famine pattern as some locations end up with very heavy rainfall and others stay bone dry. Spotty storm activity looks to hold on into Saturday as we continue to sit in the weakness between strong high pressure to the west and an upper low to the east. Most storms form along the trough extending from the low that has been hovering right along the coast and keeping most storm formation south of Lake Pontchartrain. That trend continues into Saturday with temperatures warming to seasonably warm low 90s and some storms developing once again into the afternoon. By Sunday, the ridge of high pressure will shift more east lowering rain chances. Rain chances dwindle into the week and conversely temperatures will rise into the upper 90s near 100 in some areas under the center of the high. Bret and Cindy are expected to be torn apart by wind sheer before getting anywhere near the mainland U.S.

