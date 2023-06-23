Pelicans select UConn guard Jordan Hawkins at No. 14 overall

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard averaged 16.2 points and 1.3 assists per game this past season.

Hawkins helped lead the Huskies to the national championship. He is also the cousin of LSU women’s basketball forward Angel Reese.

Experts rate him as one of the better three-point shooters in the draft class and note he is the best movement shooter.

CLICK HERE for more

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.