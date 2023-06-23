BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans select UConn guard Jordan Hawkins at No. 14 overall

Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins in action during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins in action during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia.(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard averaged 16.2 points and 1.3 assists per game this past season.

Hawkins helped lead the Huskies to the national championship. He is also the cousin of LSU women’s basketball forward Angel Reese.

Experts rate him as one of the better three-point shooters in the draft class and note he is the best movement shooter.

