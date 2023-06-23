BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia gown goes up for auction

Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work...
Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work on the film.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The white Princess Leia gown that Carrie Fisher wore in “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977 is up for auction.

It’s estimated to sell for up to $2 million when bidding closes on June 28.

The dress is reportedly the only Princess Leia costume known to still exist from the original film.

Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work on the film.

Fisher wore the gown during the film’s final scene while in the throne room as she bestowed Luke Skywalker and Han Solo their medals of honor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Tropical storm Bret forms as he heads west northwest over the next 5-7 days.
Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Bret brings winds, rain to islands in eastern Caribbean
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
With fate of those on Titanic-bound submersible known, focus turns to cause of fatal implosion
Man charged in deaths of 5 women
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
The unexpected story of how I-95 is opening so fast