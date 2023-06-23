BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saturday is ‘LSU baseball day’

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, June 24 is “LSU Baseball Day” in Louisiana.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made the proclamation in honor of LSU baseball’s return to the NCAA College World Series Finals for the first time since 2017.

Ardoin is encouraging all Louisianans to wear purple and gold on Saturday to show their support for the Tigers as they look to win their seventh national championship.

LSU’s baseball team is making its eighth appearance in the NCAA tournament finals, and its first appearance since 2017.

The Tigers have a record of 52-16 so far, with players like National Pitcher of the Year Paul Skenes setting the school strikeout record, and both Skenes and Dylan Crews being finalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

RELATED LINKS
LSU punches ticket to CWS Final, social media users react
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes throws to a Wake Forest batter during the fifth inning in a baseball...
Tommy White walks-off No. 1 Wake Forest; LSU advances to CWS Final
LSU's Tommy White (47) is greeted at the plate after his game-winning home run against Wake...

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Tropical storm Bret forms as he heads west northwest over the next 5-7 days.
Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Titanic-bound submersible imploded; no survivors
Tommy White walk-off in extra innings sends LSU to CWS Final
Tommy White walk-off in extra innings sends LSU to CWS Final
Frickey family hopeful for new trial date at latest hearing
Frickey family hopeful for new trial date in latest hearing
A "ghost bike" memorial on North Claiborne Avenue for Ralph Brooks, who was killed while...
Why are bicyclists in New Orleans killed at higher rates than other cities?
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season