Storm chances linger for today and tomorrow but become limited for next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re looking for, today and Saturday will be your best shot for a while. Our pattern will shift to a much hotter and drier one as we head into next week.

Scattered storms today as the sea breeze kicks in. Highs will return to the lower 90s. We’ll keep the chances for storms heading into Saturday as we’ll have not only the sea breeze influence but a little upper air energy moving in from the northwest. Highs will return to the lower 90s.

The ridge of high pressure that has kept much of Texas and parts of Mexico under extreme heat will slowly start to migrate towards the Gulf. It’ll suppress our storm chances into next week and bring high heat into the upper 90s. Prepare for “feels like” temperatures to reach back into the 110s again as we head towards the second half of next week.

The tropics: Bret is continuing to push into more wind shear in the Carribean and looks to weaken into a remnant low by Sunday. Cindy will gain a little strength over the next few days, but is still expected to remain at tropical storm strength. It also looks to be moving into more hostile air the farther it moves north and is expected to weaken to a depression by Tuesday of next week. The NHC is also monitoring a tropical disturbance off the southwestern coast of Mexico in the Pacific It has a very small chance of development over the next few days but a high likelihood of development over the next week. It’ll have a westerly movement out into the Pacific.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.