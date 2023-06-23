Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Cindy formed has formed in the tropical Atlantic as of the 10 p.m. National Hurricane update.

Cindy is moving to the northwest at 14 mph with winds of 40 mph. It poses no threat to land at this time and is forecast to move into a more hostile environment. The National Hurricane Center says Cindy will stay a tropical storm until around Tuesday of next week, when it’ll encounter wind shear and diminish to a tropical depression.

This makes the second named storm in the tropical Atlantic. Something that has never happened before in June recorded history.

Tropical Storm Cindy comes behind Tropical Storm Bret, which has taken a more westerly track and is currently moving through the Lesser Antilles.

