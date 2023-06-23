BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Vape shop owners upset over provisions of a new law

The new tax will benefit State Police
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new law that increases the tax on vaping products in Louisiana takes effect in a little over a week.

But some vape shop owners say it is not the tax hike that bothers them the most about the new law.

Rep. Paul Hollis, a Republican from St. Tammany Parish, authored the bill that Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law.

“Basically, what we’ve done, we’ve increased the excise tax placed on vape products. Currently, it’s 5 cents, on July 1 it will go to 15 cents per milliliter,” said Hollis.

Hollis said revenues from the higher tax will benefit La. State Police. “We put this vape tax and we dedicate it to the state police salaries and the legislature obviously believes are long overdue. I’m embarrassed by what we currently pay state police, especially new officers,” said Hollis.

Landon Naquin said he owns Gotta Stop in Houma and is in the vape product business.

“I’m actually not opposed to a tax increase within reason and I find that it’s in reasonable amount because frankly, the state has been losing money recently because so many people within my own business are transitioning from cigarettes to E-cigarettes and the state’s not collecting that revenue from the cigarettes they used to collect,” said Naquin.

Under the new law, beginning on October 1, vape product manufacturers and makers of alternative nicotine products that are sold in Louisiana will have to execute and deliver certificate to the commissioner of the La. Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control stating the product was on the market in the U.S. as of August 2016.

Naquin thinks that will have a significant impact.

“It pretty much only legally allows for three remaining products to remain on the market,” he said.

And the law calls for the ATC commissioner will have to develop and maintain a directory listing all vape and alternative nicotine product manufacturers that have provided certifications that comply with that law.

Hollis explained how that came up.

“That’s actually something the tobacco industry came to me as an author and my original bill it wasn’t in there but it’s an idea for a registry. From my perspective, it helps because it’s going to keep a lot of rogue products off the market. That’s been a concern of mine, people buying them from, you know, online sales or places that don’t go through the same regulatory schemes,” he said.

But vape shop owners FOX 8 spoke to say they believe the law will benefit big tobacco companies and hurt small businesses.

Naquin said, “It pretty much only legally allows for three remaining products to remain on the market.”

He flavored products will be impacted too, even though a law targeting just those types of products did not make it out of the legislature.

“This particular law about the directory would effectually ban flavored E-cigarettes,” he said.

Hollis was asked about concerns that the law will adversely impact small businesses.

“I think that everyone is entitled to their viewpoints, and they’ve got different perspectives,” he said.

Some shop owners are considering litigation over the new law.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Latest News

YMCA of Greater New Orleans finding ways to keep kids safe around pools for the summer
YMCA of Greater New Orleans receives funding for water safety training
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Eastern Caribbean islands shut down as Tropical Storm Bret closes in