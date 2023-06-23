BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Suspects attempt to rip ATM from Miller’s Mart in Hammond

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for attempting to rip an ATM from a Hammond business using a chain and a truck.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of June 22 at “Miller’s Mart,” a convenience store at the intersection of Happywoods Road and Club Deluxe Road. Surveillance footage captured two unidentified individuals driving a white Ford F-150, which backed up to the store’s front window at approximately 1:45 AM. The suspects then shattered the glass and proceeded to attach a chain to the ATM.

After re-entering the truck, Chief Travis says the suspects made several unsuccessful attempts to forcibly remove the ATM from the store. However, they managed to detach the top portion of the machine. Their efforts to remove the bottom half from its base were unsuccessful. The entire incident lasted no longer than two minutes.

Police say the truck used in the burglary is equipped with a headache rack and toolbox, but license plate information is currently unavailable.

Chief Travis is urging anyone who may have information about the identities of the suspects to contact Detective Brent Ridder at 985-902-2036. For those who wish to provide anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa offers an anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

