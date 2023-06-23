VIDEO: Two accused of stealing car from man in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a man’s car in the French Quarter.

The incident took place on June 22 in the 900 block of Ursulines Avenue.

According to police, at approximately 2:50 p.m., the victim parked his white 2020 Hyundai Kona, Louisiana license plate 698DJG, at the location, leaving the engine running. The two unidentified male suspects, captured on surveillance video, are seen entering the vehicle and driving off.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

