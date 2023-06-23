YMCA of Greater New Orleans receives funding for water safety training

COVINGTON (WVUE) - The West St. Tammany YMCA, in partnership with POOLCORP, welcomed the Boys and Girls Club of Covington for a “Splash of Joy” celebration to highlight the importance of water safety in Covington on Thursday (June 22).

POOLCORP, the world’s largest distributor of swimming pools, presented a $125,000 check to the YMCA of Greater New Orleans to fund its Safety Around Water Program (SAW).

Joseph Roberts is the executive director of the YMCA of Greater New Orleans. He said child safety is personal to him.

Roberts said his life changed at 8 years old when he nearly drowned in a swimming pool.

“A friend just pushed me off the wall, and I don’t float very well and sunk to the bottom of the pool,” Roberts said.

He said a lifeguard was there and able to pull him out. It’s an experience he’s never forgotten and it’s what inspired him to teach children how to stay safe.

“Never thought anything of it until the moment comes that you’re running the YMCA and realize aquatics and drowning is so prevalent where we are Louisiana,” he said.

Jennifer Neil, vice president of POOLCORP, said she and her organization are proud to provide the YMCA with recourses that will educate children on how to swim.

“One of our core, operating principles is safety,” Neil said. “It’s a lifesaving tool, as well as watching the kids out here today it gives them confidence in themselves.”

POOLCORP has funded swim lessons for more than 30,000 children and training for 2,000 lifeguards nationwide.

Studies show participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning death by 88%.

Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs, M.D., said he’s urging parents to do their part in ensuring their children’s safety.

“Never leave the kids unwatched when they are in a pool. If you were in a group, you need to assign someone to keep their eyes on the kids,” Griggs said. There are over 800 deaths that happened every year and children 50 of those can happen to kids under the age of five.”

Roberts said he hopes this donation prevents incidents like the one he experienced years ago.

“One child is too many, so we want to make sure drowning never happens to anyone,” he said. It takes skills and resources and opportunity for us to bring it to life and we want to bring swimming to life.”

