By plane or car, LSU fans head to Omaha last minute to cheer on Tigers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Across Louisiana, Tigers fans are gearing up for Saturday’s big game, with some deciding last minute to make the trek all the way to Omaha.

Fox 8 caught up with fans flying out of Louis Armstrong International Airport and getting behind the wheel to make the 14-hour drive to Nebraska.

“We said, ‘Well we got to go.’ Then we debated driving and said, ‘Nah, that’s too far.’ 28 hours there and back is just too much, so we got a flight this morning,” said Ronnie Kyle. “We are going to Kansas City. It’s a three-hour drive, two-and-a-half-hour drive. You couldn’t get anywhere in Omaha.”

Fans said they chose to fly to other major airports, like Kansas City or Iowa, then rent a car and drive the rest of the trip.

“It’s only about an hour and a half from Omaha, and we’ll drive in tomorrow,” said Alicia Burge, who’s flying from MSY to Iowa.

Burge said she, like others, bought her plane ticket immediately after LSU won the series against Wake Forest.

“I had it in my cart, ready to check out, credit card information entered. The second they hit the home run, I hit purchase,” Burge said. “It was within a minute of the homerun I already had the flight booked.”

But some fans decided, rather than fly, they would just drive the 14.5 hours from the New Orleans area to Omaha.

“We don’t even have a room yet, we’re going to book that on the way as well,” said Mandy Poche, who runs Mandy Mae Fine Art in Ponchatoula. “I made a joke with my friends, I was like, ‘Hey y’all somebody please tell my husband we are not driving to Omaha tomorrow.’ Jokingly about it, thinking there’s no way in heck we’re just going to get up and go. We have a life you know.”

After some convincing from her husband Josh, the Poche’s hit the road around 5 p.m. Friday.

“LSU is just kind of like, it’s Louisiana. We love it, we support it,” said Josh Poche. “Even when they’re down we support it. I typically would not drive around the world to watch an LSU baseball game, but the game was good the other night, they had a good run, and I was like, ‘Hell, we got some free time so let’s go do it.’”

The first game of the College World Series between Florida and LSU is Saturday at 6 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.