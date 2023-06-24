BBB Accredited Business
Former Brother Martin Star Tre’ Morgan coming in clutch for LSU

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews are generational talents that could go one and two in the major league draft.

Tommy White has been magnificent.

But if there was an award for the most clutch player in this postseason for LSU.

You could make a strong case that it would go to Tre Morgan.

In a scoreless eighth inning of an epic pitchers’ duel, with one out and a runner on third, Wake Forest laid down a bunt and Morgan was there to field the ball and scoop it back to the catcher to get the runner out at the plate.

Without that play, LSU likely would have lost the game.. and ended their season.

The former Brother Martin star was greeted with gratitude from those that know him best.

