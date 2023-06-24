BBB Accredited Business
Investigation launched into NOPD’s handling of Cedric Richmond crash

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says its Public Integrity Bureau is conducting an investigation into the handling of a car crash involving former Louisiana Congressman and former Biden adviser Cedric Richmond.

The crash happened on April 23 when police say a 2017 Mercedes Benz, driven by Richmond, veered off of the road and struck a tree near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Lafitte Street.

In a police-worn bodycam video obtained by Fox 8, Officer Mark Miranda is seen talking to witnesses at the scene. One woman said she helped pull the former congressman and his son from the wreckage.

In Officer Miranda’s written account, Richmond’s son said that an orange Corvette made a sudden turn in front of their car at a high rate of speed.

“It was literally like cars and motorbikes flying up this street, like flying up this street, so I don’t know if somebody cut him off,” the witness told Officer Miranda.

The video shows the mangled vehicle’s airbags deployed.

“Yeah, the front tires are blown out. A flatbed would probably be better - the whole front end is destroyed,” the officer is heard on the video while sitting in his NOPD unit.

The police report states Richmond’s speech was slurred, but no breathalyzer test was administered because no odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected and no alcohol usage was suspected. The same report says no drug usage was suspected and thus no test was administered.

The officer wrote that once at the hospital, Richmond was “observed in a dazed, disoriented state and advised the officer he could not remember any details regarding the crash.” The report also states, “The officer no longer noted slurred speech.”

“The accident report looks normal,” Fox 8 legal analysts Joe Raspanti said. “I’ve read a hundred thousand of them. It’s not inappropriate for people to not test someone for DWI after they’ve been in an accident.”

No citations were issued.

When contacted by Fox 8, Richmond declined to comment.

