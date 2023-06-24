BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harvey, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in Harvey has left two people dead in what deputies believe was a murder-suicide.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around midnight on Sat., June 24 in the 1600 block of Apache Drive.

Deputies say they found a woman and a man both suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Deputies believe the man shot the woman before taking his own life.

The victim’s ages and identities were not disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Tropical storm Bret forms as he heads west northwest over the next 5-7 days.
Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harvey, deputies say
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harvey, deputies say
Touro hosts graduation ceremony for Louisiana Tech University student involved in car crash
Touro hosts graduation ceremony for Louisiana Tech University student involved in car crash
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
By plane or car, LSU fans head to Omaha last minute to cheer on Tigers
By plane or car, LSU fans head to Omaha last minute to cheer on Tigers