Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harvey, deputies say

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in Harvey has left two people dead in what deputies believe was a murder-suicide.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around midnight on Sat., June 24 in the 1600 block of Apache Drive.

Deputies say they found a woman and a man both suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Deputies believe the man shot the woman before taking his own life.

The victim’s ages and identities were not disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.