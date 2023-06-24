NOPD investigating fatal shooting on Leonidas Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man on Leonidas Street.

Police say they are withholding the identity of the victim until family members are notified.

Around 12:30 p.m., police say they received calls about a man shot in the 2300 block of Leonidas Street. After arrival, the man was transported to a local hospital via EMS where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-7867.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.