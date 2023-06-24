Storms will taper tonight with heat rising over the next several days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few strong storms are possible late this afternoon. After that, we’ll be using the gardening hose a lot over the next week as storm chances will be incredibly low.

Ongoing afternoon storms will taper this evening as we lose the daytime heating. Storms are possible on Sunday as well, but the chances are mostly confined to around 20%. Afternoon highs will return to the mid 90s with high humidity and heat index values around 110°. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Monday will stay hot in the mid 90s and will likely warrant another Heat Advisory. The heat ridge that brought extreme heat to Mexico and parts of Texas will start to move back into our direction. This heat wave will be much larger that the heat wave we experienced last week because the center of the high will eventually move over Louisianna at some point by the end of the week. This will bring highs to the upper 90s to around 100°. Excessive Heat Warnings are anticipated with heat index values exceeding 113°. As always, with high pressure comes very few chances for rain, if any.

The tropics: Cindy continues to move to the NW with sustained winds of 60 MPH. It’s not the most organized system but still remains a strong tropical storm. It’s slated to continue moving towards Bermuda weakening to a depression by Wednesday morning. Bret has now weakened to a remnant low in the southern Carribean.

