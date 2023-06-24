BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Storms will taper tonight with heat rising over the next several days

Today is our best shot at rain for a while
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few strong storms are possible late this afternoon. After that, we’ll be using the gardening hose a lot over the next week as storm chances will be incredibly low.

Ongoing afternoon storms will taper this evening as we lose the daytime heating. Storms are possible on Sunday as well, but the chances are mostly confined to around 20%. Afternoon highs will return to the mid 90s with high humidity and heat index values around 110°. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Monday will stay hot in the mid 90s and will likely warrant another Heat Advisory. The heat ridge that brought extreme heat to Mexico and parts of Texas will start to move back into our direction. This heat wave will be much larger that the heat wave we experienced last week because the center of the high will eventually move over Louisianna at some point by the end of the week. This will bring highs to the upper 90s to around 100°. Excessive Heat Warnings are anticipated with heat index values exceeding 113°. As always, with high pressure comes very few chances for rain, if any.

The tropics: Cindy continues to move to the NW with sustained winds of 60 MPH. It’s not the most organized system but still remains a strong tropical storm. It’s slated to continue moving towards Bermuda weakening to a depression by Wednesday morning. Bret has now weakened to a remnant low in the southern Carribean.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Tropical storm Bret forms as he heads west northwest over the next 5-7 days.
Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Morning forecast for Sat., June 24
This weekend
Weekend starts hot with storm chances
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
As high pressure pushes back east through next week expect high temperatures to soar.
Nicondra: Scattered storms continue, but the next heat wave is shaping up