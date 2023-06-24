Weekend starts hot with storm chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend kicks off hot and stormy.

Storms are possible in the morning hours across the coastal areas. By the afternoon with daytime heating, some of these storms could pop up inland. One or two storms could be stronger with gusty winds and hail.

Temperatures will be hot again in the low 90s. This will be the coolest day this week. Sunday, rain chances are lower as an upper-level boundary that has been positioned over the area pulls up to the north. This will remove the lift from the atmosphere and limit storms.

As this feature moves northeast, the large ridge of high pressure that has brought Texas heat this past week will begin to rebuild into our region.

Temperatures by the end of the week will be near record or record-breaking in the upper 90s.

