Body found after male falls into water near Grand Isle, officials say
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLE, La. (WAFB) - The Grand Isle Police Department confirmed the body of a male was found late Saturday, June 24, after that person fell into the water near Grand Isle.
According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard, they were notified that the male fell into the water earlier in the evening around 4:45 p.m.
A boat and helicopter were sent to help with rescue efforts, the U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson added.
The identity of the male was not released by law enforcement.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.