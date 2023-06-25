Bossier City family travels 11 hours overnight to watch LSU in College World Series

OMAHA, NE (KSLA) - As LSU continues their journey in the College World Series, one Bossier City family had a trek of their own.

Randy Searcy, along with son Eason, and friends traveled 11-plus hours to make it to LSU’s game versus Florida in Omaha.

According to Searcy, the group left Friday afternoon at 4:00. Searcy and friends traveled just over 730 miles to watch the purple and gold, but most importantly create lifetime memories.

“It’s awesome because I’m with my son, " says Searcy. “He just graduated from high school, and about to go to college. This is a great opportunity to go on a trip by ourselves. [Eason] is a baseball fanatic. He loves LSU baseball. It’s a great opportunity to have fun and continue that bonding experience.”

