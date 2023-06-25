BBB Accredited Business
Bossier City family travels 11 hours overnight to watch LSU in College World Series

Bossier City family outside TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha
Bossier City family outside TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, NE (KSLA) - As LSU continues their journey in the College World Series, one Bossier City family had a trek of their own.

Randy Searcy, along with son Eason, and friends traveled 11-plus hours to make it to LSU’s game versus Florida in Omaha.

According to Searcy, the group left Friday afternoon at 4:00. Searcy and friends traveled just over 730 miles to watch the purple and gold, but most importantly create lifetime memories.

“It’s awesome because I’m with my son, " says Searcy. “He just graduated from high school, and about to go to college. This is a great opportunity to go on a trip by ourselves. [Eason] is a baseball fanatic. He loves LSU baseball. It’s a great opportunity to have fun and continue that bonding experience.”

