Heat builds with lower storm chances

Record heat by the end of the week
Heat index this week
Heat index this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things heat up for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures climb into the mid-90s with lower rain chances. A few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

A wave of storms coming through in the late evening and Monday morning hours is possible. These storms could have strong winds and hail. We clear out by Monday afternoon with heat in the mid-90s.

By the end of the week, highs will be in the upper 90s. Records could be broken each day from Wednesday to Friday.

