NOFD working two-alarm fire at Parc Fontaine Apartments in Algiers

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters are working a two-alarm fire at the Parc Fontaine Apartments in Algiers Saturday (June 24) night.

The apartment complex has been the subject of an ongoing Fox 8 Defenders series.

This is a developing story.

