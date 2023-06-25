NOFD working two-alarm fire at Parc Fontaine Apartments in Algiers
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters are working a two-alarm fire at the Parc Fontaine Apartments in Algiers Saturday (June 24) night.
The apartment complex has been the subject of an ongoing Fox 8 Defenders series.
This is a developing story.
