NOFD working two-alarm fire at Parc Fontaine Apartments in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters are working a two-alarm fire at the Parc Fontaine Apartments in Algiers Saturday (June 24) night.

The apartment complex has been the subject of an ongoing Fox 8 Defenders series.

This is a developing story.

RELATED COVERAGE

Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions

Fox 8 Defenders: Residents describe deplorable conditions at Parc Fontaine apartments

Fox 8 Defenders: Measure to force slumlord nonprofits to pay taxes passes Louisiana House

