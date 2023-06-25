BBB Accredited Business
SLU AD, former baseball coach helps run MCWS

Southeastern Lions athletic director and former Lions head baseball coach Jay Artigues has been in Omaha for the entire CWS, helping the run the event.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - Southeastern Lions athletic director and former Lions head baseball coach Jay Artigues has been in Omaha for the entire College World Series, helping the run the event.

WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet caught up with Artigues just before game one of the national championship series between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators to talk Tiger baseball and what’s happening in Hammond, America with SLU baseball, football, and other sports.

