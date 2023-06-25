St. Bernard darling Cade Beloso makes CWS history with tiebreaking HR

OMAHA, Neb. (WVUE) - Cade Bloso’s 11th-inning tiebreaking home run sealed the victory for the LSU Tigers in Game 1 of the 2023 College World Series Final over the Florida Gators.

It was the first extra-inning home run in CWS Finals history.

Cade Beloso hit the first extra-inning HR in #MCWS Finals history 💥💥 LSU Baseball Posted by SEC Network on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Beloso’s blast came after LSU left fielder Josh Pearson made a leaping catch to keep Florida from scoring the winning run in the 10th. Beloso’s three-run homer in a 5-2 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday kept the Tigers’ season alive, and he came up against Florida closer Brandon Neely (3-2) to lead off the 11th.

Beloso sent Florida closer Brandon Neely’s second pitch over the right-field fence, raised his left index finger to the sky as he rounded third, and stuck out his tongue as he crossed home plate. He beat his chest, pulled on the front of his jersey a couple of times, and chest-bumped pitcher Ty Floyd, who tied a record in his own right, on his way into the dugout.

All the emotions of the final out Posted by LSU Baseball on Saturday, June 24, 2023

“The previous at-bat, he struck me out on three straight heaters and I figured he would go back to it,” Beloso said. “They weren’t going to switch anything up. I got one I was supposed to swing at and put a good swing on it.”

Floyd struck out a career-high 17 for the most in a College World Series game in 51 years.

SEE ALSO: LSU takes Game 1 on Beloso go-ahead HR in 11th; Floyd electric with 17 Ks

“Baseball is a tough game, and when runners get on, that’s when pitchers make their best pitches,” Beloso said. “In terms of not getting the job done, no one was freaking out about it. We just keep playing and know eventually we’ll come through.”

Beloso’s love for the sport began in St. Bernard Parish, where he played for the Borgnemouth Braves at 4 years old. He was inducted into the St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

ST. BERNARD PROUD! It all started in St. Bernard Parish. Cade Beloso began his baseball career for the Borgnemouth... Posted by St. Bernard Parish Government on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.