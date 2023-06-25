We’re heading into the hottest week of the year so far

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pattern shift is already underway, and it means extreme heat and smaller storm chances.

We’ll head into Sunday evening rather quiet with clear skies and dry conditions. However, the entire night may not stay as quiet. A complex of storms will be moving in from the north and could arrive in the early Monday morning hours. The caveat is high pressure moving in from the west, it looks to help stifle some of those storms. Nonetheless, if they are able to make it to our area, they could have the ability to carry severe wind and large hail.

The high pressure pattern that has been settle over Texas and Mexico will slowly move east and continue to build heat over SE LA and coastal MS. Expect highs from Tuesday to at least Saturday to heat to the upper 90s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few low 100s towards Thursday and Friday. Excessive Heat Warnings are anticipated this week with “feels like” temperatures rising to over the criteria of 113°.

A day that we could get a few degrees shaved off would be Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance could move in and bring a little rain with a few clouds to keep the temperatures from soaring. Confidence isn’t the highest that could happen which is why I’m still going with only a 20% chance for storms on Wednesday for now.

The tropics: Cindy has continued to weaken and now has sustained winds of 45 MPH. The NHC has it continuing to weaken into a depression by Monday as it stays away from land and moves NW farther into the northern Atlantic.

