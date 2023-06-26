BBB Accredited Business
Brazen burglary caught on camera; Hammond man wanted

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - After a brazen burglary at a Dollar General on Highway 22, east of Ponchatoula, was caught on camera, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a Hammond man they believe is responsible.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the sheriff’s office believes that Charles Anthony Hagans, 34, is the man seen on video busting open the glass of the store’s front with a large rock. Travis said that the suspect can be seen on video entering the store, using the large rock again to bust open a glass cigarette case, and gathering an armful of merchandise before leaving the store on foot.

Travis said that the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-902-2045.

