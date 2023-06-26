BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Hottest temps in a while moving in

Bruce: Stay hydrated and take breaks in the heat
Bruce: Stay hydrated and take breaks in the heat(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hottest temps in a while are moving in this week and especially Thursday and Friday where the thermometer is likely to hit 100° on the thermometer. There is a slim chance of a storm or two possible heading into the afternoon, but it won’t make a huge impact when it comes to overall temperatures. It’s mostly dry conditions and heat that will dominate the forecast though the week ahead.

High pressure (heat dome) returns across the region with sinking air keeping rain at bay and allowing temperatures to rise during the day. Lots of moisture keep overnight lows from falling much with most nights staying above the 80 degree mark. A heat advisory is in effect for the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures near 108 up to 115° for some. We can expect more heat advisories through the week ahead and excessive heat warnings for some days as the high pressure moves directly overhead. Rain chances will be near zero by the end of the week.

