Fourth of July fireworks shows boom around southeast Louisiana; here’s where to watch

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks are back and booming around southeast Louisiana.

New Orleans and its surrounding areas will be buzzing with activities, especially with Essence Fest kicking off the busy weekend. People will also have plenty of places to enjoy dazzling fireworks at several patriotic events all weekend.

Most Independence Day celebrations on the North Shore and South Shore return, including the Uncle Sam Jam in Jefferson Parish, City Park’s Third of July event and the annual Go 4th on the River fireworks show in New Orleans.

We gathered this list of fireworks celebrations happening around southeast Louisiana. Check back for updates as we get them.

Slidell Heritage Festival - Saturday, July 1; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Slidell Heritage Festival returns during the holiday weekend with music, food and games at Heritage Park in Slidell. The music lineup features Soul Revival, Amanda Shaw with special guest Choppa and Zebra. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and under. Visit the Slidell Heritage Festival website for more details.

Sparks in the Park - Saturday, July 1; 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The City of Covington’s annual Sparks in the Park festival features food, fun and music at Bogue Falaya Park. Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. and ends with fireworks at dusk, cued to the patriotic sounds from Covington Concert Band. The event includes a hot dog eating contest, face-painting, kids’ activities, DJ music, and vendors with homemade apple pies and jellies and patriotic gifts for purchase. Picnics and beverages are welcome, but there will also be food vendors on-site. Admission is free. See more details here.

Uncle Sam Jam - Monday, July 3; Gates open at 2 p.m.

One of the area’s biggest Fourth of July weekend celebrations, the Uncle Sam Jam, returns to Lafreniere Park in Metairie. American rock icon Bret Michaels will headline this year’s event. Other acts include Amanda Shaw, the Marine Forces Reserve Brass Band, The Mixed Nuts, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Orleans, and The Topcats. Fireworks close out the night. Admission is free, but organizers say no outside food or drinks are allowed. See more information at the event website.

Happy Third of July - Monday, July 3; 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

New Orleans City Park celebrates Independence Day a day early with its Happy 3rd of July event at the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn. Festivities begin at 7:15 p.m. with the national anthem sung by local artist Robin Barnes, followed by a patriotic program featuring the Marine Forces Reserve Band. The evening culminates with fireworks atop the Peristyle at 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and arrive early, to enjoy this free community event. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beer, daiquiris, water and wine will be available on-site for purchase. Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland will be open, and accessible, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more event information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.

Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration - Monday, July 3; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The ninth annual event features an all-day picnic along the Mandeville lakefront at Lakeshore Drive Park, food trucks, a kids’ tent, face painting and special events at an entertainment stage located between Coffee and Carroll Streets. Performances include a patriotic tribute and live music Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. A Fireworks show starts at dusk over Lake Pontchartrain. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. See more information here.

St. Bernard Salutes America - Monday, July 3; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Bernard Salutes America returns for its annual celebration and fireworks display at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Grounds in Chalmette. This year’s event features entertainment by Jason Dorsey and Louisiana Spice. Local vendors on-site will offer food and drinks. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. For more info, visit Sbpg.net or Visitstbernard.com.

Pearl River Fourth of July Celebration - Monday, July 3; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and the whole family for small-town fun at this annual festival at downtown Pearl River and the Pearl River Town Hall. Festivities kick off with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Other events include a pie-eating contest, three-legged race, hula hoop contest and sack races. Fireworks begin at dusk. The event is free and open to the public. See more information about the event here.

St. John Parish Independence Day Celebration and Firework Show - Monday, July 3; 6 p.m.

The St. John the Baptist Parish annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show will be held on the grounds of the St. Peter Catholic Church, 1550 Highway 44, in Reserve and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2349 Louisiana 18, in Edgard. Festivities start at 6 p.m. culminating with a fireworks display on the Mississippi River beginning promptly at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Visit sjbparish.gov for more information.

Go 4th on the River - Tuesday, July 4; 9 p.m.

The annual Go 4th on the River fireworks show returns along the New Orleans Riverfront to celebrate Independence Day. Choreographed to patriotic music, the display will feature hundreds of rapid-fire shells sweeping the sky at heights of 200 feet above the Mississippi River. The Port of New Orleans will bring out the General Roy S. Kelley fireboat again this year with its famed water show with plumes of red, white, and blue fountains beginning at 7 p.m. and leading up to the 9 p.m. fireworks show. Visit the website for more details.

Olde Towne Slidell Fourth of July Celebration - Tuesday, July 4; Noon to 9 p.m.

Put on your patriotic gear and bring your lawn chairs for a day of celebration at this event in Olde Towne Slidell at the corner of Carey and Cousin Streets. The event includes food, cooling zones, kids’ activities and live music. There are also a few contests for event-goers including watermelon and hot dog eating contests, an apple pie baking contest and a cornhole tourney. The music lineup includes the Bryanna Matt Band, Box Office Giants, Flow Tribe and Paper Chase. The big finalé is a fireworks show choreographed to music. For updates on this event, and Olde Towne Slidell shops and restaurants, follow the Slidell Merchants Association at Facebook.com/OldeTowneSlidell.

Madisonville Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration - Tuesday, July 4; 10 a.m. to dusk

Madisonville’s free annual family day of fun starts with a veterans’ salute and other ways to celebrate summer at the Tchefuncte Riverfront and Town Hall. The celebration features kids’ games and contests in watermelon-eating and rooster crowing. There’s also a pie bake-off, and waterfront fireworks close out the festivities. Bring your chairs, coolers and picnic baskets. See more details via the Facebook event page.

Abita Springs Fourth of July Celebration of Community - Tuesday, July 4; 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Abita Springs celebrates Americana at its annual celebration at the Abita Springs Trailhead Park. Gulf Coast Classic Cruisers host a car show. There’s face painting for the kids and food and drink vendors from the Abita Art & Farmers Market. Plus, the Abita Beer Truck will be on-site, and live music are part of the festivities. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. See more details here.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.