Gavin Dugas’s former coaches reflect on stand-out player’s career

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s shining star from the bayou parishes has a whole gang of support back home.

For Gavin Dugas, the Houma Christian alum, there was no question when it came to committing to a college program.

Dugas dreamed of being an LSU Tiger and now his dream reaches new heights as he fights for the national title.

His former coaches say Dugas is the kind of player you see once in a lifetime.

“Just the other day I saw him in the dogpile, going to the College World Series. My heart just went out to him for all the stuff that he went through,” said Coach Butch Theriot, Houma Christian’s athletic director.

He was the one with a key to the batting cages, hitting before practice started and sticking around to continue training after it ended.

But it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the combo infielder/outfielder.

A series of injuries, spanning from the time Coach Theriot had him running bases in high school all the way to last season with the Tigers, tested his faith in the game.

Coach Theriot says Dugas is always looking forward.

From the time he was 9 or 10 years old and first crossed paths with Josh Constant, the coach could tell there was something spectacular in him.

And Coach Constant has followed that feeling through Dugas’s high school career all the way to Omaha where Dugas relies on everywhere he’s been to take him to where he’s always wanted to be... on the national title stage, bleeding purple and gold.

“He’s just super humble, goes about his business. He’s a special kid,” said Josh Constant, one of Dugas’s first coaches. “He’s the example that you want for your kids or your players to look up to and be like. For me personally, I couldn’t ask for a better kid around.”

Dugas wears the coveted number 8 jersey for the Tigers. That jersey is reserved for an upperclassman that most exemplifies the spirit of LSU.

Coach Theriot says if there had been a tradition like that at his high school, there’s no doubt Dugas would have the title then, too.

Dugas has written several comeback stories of his own. He missed most of the 2022 season from injuries and illnesses, but his coaches say he’s always kept his eye on the prize.

There are already plans in the works to honor Dugas the next time he makes it back home to Houma.

The only question is: Will he be wearing a championship ring when he does?

