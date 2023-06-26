Heat soars to dangerous levels this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for today with Excessive Heat Warnings likely to go up later in the week as heat will begin to soar to dangerous levels.

Unlike our prior heat wave earlier this month, the upcoming heat ridge will position itself right on top of us. This will yield the hottest temperatures we have seen this summer. Highs each day this week will be between 98-100 degrees meaning feels like values are likely to exceed 110 at most times. Make sure you are taking full heat precautions by keeping yourself hydrated and cooled on a regular basis.

The current forecast doesn’t show much of any rain this week but we’ll be on the edge of some stronger storm activity just to our east. Could a storm complex or two creep into our area a night or two this week, it’s a possibility.

I’m expecting the heat to be the worst Thursday and Friday before things let up by next weekend. Highs on those days may actually hit the triple digits. Come next Sunday highs will fall back quite a bit as storm chances ramp up.

All has gone quiet in the tropics after the dissipation of Bret and Cindy over the weekend.

