Heat wave this week brings record-toppling temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs near or break records this week with our first 100-degree day in years in sight.

A heat wave is expanding across the southern Plains this week. Texas has felt the worst of the hot weather this past week with records falling across the state. There has been little relief from the heat, with nearly two weeks of well above-normal temperatures.

We had a taste of the near-record temperatures two weeks ago, but a rainy and cooler pattern took over, forcing the large ridge of high pressure causing the spike in temperatures to move west towards Texas and the Desert Southwest. This heat ridge is about to make its way back into our area over the next few days.

How heat waves happen

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere leads to hotter and drier conditions at the surface. This is because the air in the center of an upper air high sinks towards the surface, suppressing cloud formation and increasing heat at the surface from solar radiation. It also acts as a cap because of this, which is commonly referred to as a heat dome, trapping the heat to the lower levels of the atmosphere.

Heat waves are caused when these heat domes remain over one area for an extended period.

The opposite type of weather is caused by low pressure in the upper levels. Low pressure creates lift and causes rain and storms. This typically leads to more cloud cover, rain-cooled air, and lower temperatures.

A heat dome has been positioned over western Texas for the past few weeks and will begin to shift back towards the east throughout the coming week. The ridge of high pressure is rebuilding east because a large low-pressure system that was positioned over the northeastern US for the past week is pulling north and out of the region, bringing cooler weather with it.

The center of the heat dome tends to have the hottest temperatures. Areas underneath this area of high pressure in Texas have surpassed triple digits for days at a time.

As the system moves over Louisiana by Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will begin to rise into the upper 90s. By Thursday and Friday, we could see widespread highs in the triple digits.

How uncommon is this heat?

It is hot in Louisiana in the summertime, but this week’s hot weather will be anything but typical. Normally, high temperatures sit in the low 90s this time of year. This week’s heat will be well above normal by 5 to 10 degrees. If the New Orleans International Airport station reaches 100 degrees this week, it will be the first time since June 26, 2016. The time before that was June 4, 2011.

We did see a stretch of hot weather last year during June as well. There was an 11-day stretch in the later part of June with temperatures 95 degrees or above. Two of those days hit 99 degrees. June of 2022 ended up being the hottest June on record due to the heat wave.

This June is currently ranked fifth behind June of 2016, 2011, 2019, and 2022. Three of these years had one or more 100-degree days. The longest stretch of 100-degree days on record is two. This has occurred twice, in 2010 and 1980.

We are forecasting two days this week that could potentially touch triple digits. That being said, the heat this week is far from normal.

It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity

The temperatures themselves will be hot, but the main threat to safety is the heat index. There’s a well-known phrase that goes “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” - and it’s mostly true. The heat alone can be deadly but paired with humidity it can feel even hotter to the human body. The combination of these two factors can push heat into deadly territory.

Heat waves are responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than any other weather-related disaster combined. This is mainly because of the impacts of the heat index.

Our bodies regulate heat by changing the rate and depth of blood distribution, by sweating which evaporates on the skin and cools it, and finally by panting.

When it’s hot, the blood is circulated closer to the surface of the skin in order to release heat into the cooler air by combining evaporation, radiation, or convection. Radiation and convection are typically the processes the body deploys to release heat, but when the temperature surpasses 95 degrees these processes slow down.

Sweating, which causes evaporative cooling, can only help to regulate the body temperature if evaporation can occur. When the relative humidity of the air is high, or the moisture content is high, evaporation is far less rapid. This leads to the release of less heat from the body and we feel more uncomfortable.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, is the measurement that describes this phenomenon and accounts for the temperature the body feels in hot and humid conditions.

Heat index values in the graph below can only be used in the shade, as direct sunlight can increase the heat index by up to 15 degrees. Strong winds can also cause the heat index to be higher because they add heat to the body.

You can read this chart by following the air temperature to the relative humidity value. Wherever that falls between the curved apparent temperature lines will be the heat index range.

This week’s heat index values are expected to fall in the 110 to 118-degree range each day. This type of heat causes the body to work overtime to try to cool itself. Heat stroke is caused when the body can no longer regulate its own temperature, typically when the sweating method of cooling itself no longer works.

It is going to be HOT! 🔥🔥🔥



🌡️Temperatures around 100 degrees!

🔥Heat Index Values 112+ degrees!

⏲️10a-8p daily through the weekend

💧Stay hydrated!!!

⌛Limit time outdoors if possible!

Make sure you are staying safe in the heat during our heat wave. Take breaks if you have to spend a long period outside. Try to stick to shady areas and stay hydrated.

