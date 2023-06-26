Live updates: LSU vs. Florida CWS Finals Game 3

OMAHA, Neb. (WVUE) - It all comes down to this.

The 2023 College World Series winner-take-all Game 3 takes places Monday night between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

LSU won the CWS Finals opener 4-3 with a history-making tiebreaking home run in extra innings between Florida rewrote the record book with a 24-4 victory in Game 2.

The Tigers are aiming for their seventh CWS Championship. The Gators are looking for their second in program history after defeating LSU in 2017 for the title.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CST from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The Tigers are -150 favorites in the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Gators are +120 underdogs and the over/under is 9.5 runs.

LSU vs. Florida money line: LSU -150, Florida +120

LSU vs. Florida run line: LSU -1.5 (+130)

LSU vs. Florida over/under: 9.5

LSU (-150) still holding it down as the favorite over Florida after the news of Hurd starting on the bump for the Tigers. @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/yGT8OZ4SW7 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 26, 2023

2023 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

LSU takes Game 1 on Beloso go-ahead HR in 11th; Floyd electric with 17 Ks

St. Bernard darling Cade Beloso makes CWS history with tiebreaking HR

Florida erupts for 24 runs to take Game 2 of MCWS, forcing deciding Game 3

LSU College World Series games were most watched on cable in 2023

Lawyer Gordon McKernan buys ‘rally’ Jell-O shots as LSU record surpasses 50k

Former Brother Martin Star Tre’ Morgan coming in clutch for LSU

LSU’s Dylan Crews wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award; first Tiger to win it since ‘89

Few will be watching the game as closely as LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman, who says the team has recovered from worse defeats and anything is possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.