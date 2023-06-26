BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Live updates: LSU vs. Florida CWS Finals Game 3

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WVUE) - It all comes down to this.

The 2023 College World Series winner-take-all Game 3 takes places Monday night between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

LSU won the CWS Finals opener 4-3 with a history-making tiebreaking home run in extra innings between Florida rewrote the record book with a 24-4 victory in Game 2.

The Tigers are aiming for their seventh CWS Championship. The Gators are looking for their second in program history after defeating LSU in 2017 for the title.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CST from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The Tigers are -150 favorites in the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Gators are +120 underdogs and the over/under is 9.5 runs.

  • LSU vs. Florida money line: LSU -150, Florida +120
  • LSU vs. Florida run line: LSU -1.5 (+130)
  • LSU vs. Florida over/under: 9.5

2023 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

LSU takes Game 1 on Beloso go-ahead HR in 11th; Floyd electric with 17 Ks

St. Bernard darling Cade Beloso makes CWS history with tiebreaking HR

Florida erupts for 24 runs to take Game 2 of MCWS, forcing deciding Game 3

LSU College World Series games were most watched on cable in 2023

Lawyer Gordon McKernan buys ‘rally’ Jell-O shots as LSU record surpasses 50k

Former Brother Martin Star Tre’ Morgan coming in clutch for LSU

LSU’s Dylan Crews wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award; first Tiger to win it since ‘89

Few will be watching the game as closely as LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman, who says the team has recovered from worse defeats and anything is possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
Tropical storm Bret forms as he heads west northwest over the next 5-7 days.
Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands
Stream news and weather 24/7
The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Jake Rosenberg
Photographer Jake Rosenberg takes the helm in Omaha
It's win or go home in Omaha; Tigers take on Gators at 6 p.m.
Skip Bertman says LSU has bounced back from worse
Skip Bertman says LSU has bounced back from worse
LSU Baseball parents fired up for Game 3
LSU Baseball parents fired up for Game 3