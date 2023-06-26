Nicondra: Heat the big story for the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A storm or two possible heading into the afternoon, but it won’t make a huge impact when it comes to overall temperatures. It’s mostly dry conditions and heat that will dominate the forecast though the week ahead. Temperatures in the upper 90s will run towards the 100 degree mark by the end of the week. High pressure returns across the region with sinking air keeping rain at bay and allowing temperatures to rise during the day. Lots of moisture keep overnight lows from falling much with most nights staying above the 80 degree mark. A heat advisory is in effect for the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures near 108. We can expect more heat advisories through the week ahead and excessive heat warnings for some days as the high pressure moves directly overhead. Rain chances will be near zero by the end of the week.

