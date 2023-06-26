NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue on Sunday (June 25) night.

Initial reports show that an adult male was shot multiple times to the body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS where he later died.

The initial call was made at 9:02 P.M.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.