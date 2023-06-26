BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Central City

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue on Sunday (June 25) night.

Initial reports show that an adult male was shot multiple times to the body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS where he later died.

The initial call was made at 9:02 P.M.

