Police search for suspect accused of fatal Slidell shooting

Jamiel Naquon Miller, 25, is accused of gunning down 26-year-old Travante Williamson in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard.(Slidell PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police say they are looking for a man accused of a fatal shooting Sunday (June 25) evening.

Jamiel Naquon Miller, 25, is accused of gunning down 26-year-old Travante Williamson in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard.

Police say that they believe Miller and Williamson were having an argument and that Miller drew a firearm at some point, shooting Williamson in the chest. Miller fled on foot, police say, and police were unable to locate him after an intensive manhunt.

Williamson was sent to a local hospital via EMS where he later died.

Police say that Miller is wanted for second-degree murder.

Miller is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Slidell Police at 985-643-3131. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

