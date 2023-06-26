Police search for suspect accused of fatal Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police say they are looking for a man accused of a fatal shooting Sunday (June 25) evening.

Jamiel Naquon Miller, 25, is accused of gunning down 26-year-old Travante Williamson in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard.

Police say that they believe Miller and Williamson were having an argument and that Miller drew a firearm at some point, shooting Williamson in the chest. Miller fled on foot, police say, and police were unable to locate him after an intensive manhunt.

Williamson was sent to a local hospital via EMS where he later died.

Police say that Miller is wanted for second-degree murder.

Miller is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Slidell Police at 985-643-3131. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.