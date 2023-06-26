St. Bernard Parish celebrates ‘homegrown hero’ Cade Beloso with watch party

Arabi, La (WVUE) - Game two of the College World Series Championship Series did not end the way LSU Tigers fans hoped, but for watch parties in St. Bernard Parish it was more about the man on the screen than the score.

“There’s one thing that this parish has and it’s pride. That’s one thing that we’ll never lose,” said Loren Dazet as she refilled wine glasses and opened beer bottles at her packed bar.

Fans tried just about everything they could think of to turn the team’s luck around Sunday afternoon.

Cheering on their St. Bernard Parish homegrown hero, Cade Beloso, there wasn’t an empty seat at OAB On the River, even as the score spread got wider and wider.

“We’re a little disappointed with this but it’s only one game,” said parish resident David Bean.

Bean is a retired little league coach. He remembers the days of Baby Beloso rounding the bases for the Borgnemouth Braves and is filled with pride.

“I tell you, Cade, keep it up. Remember one thing, hard work pays off and you guys and the LSU Tigers work hard,” said Bean.

There was even a bit of Omaha in Arabi Sunday afternoon.

LSU fans have not only smashed the Rocco’s bar record for most Jell-o shots purchased, they sold them out before first pitch Saturday, and are on their way to smash the 50,000 mark.

That fun bled into the watch party.

“We might not be at Rocco’s, but we’re at OAB! Who want’s Jell-o shots? Let’s go! We’re breaking the record,” shouted Kenny Kerth as he handed out purple and gold shots.

Kerth was considered the soundtrack of the party, rolling through the fight song and chants with his trumpet to keep the spirits alive.

It’s that kind of dedication that helps Dazet grow as a brand new business owner.

“It’s been actually tremendous,” said Dazet. “Arabi comes out and shows support for those Tigers and you can’t ask for a better crowd.”

She and her wife Monique took over ownership of the corner bar this year. They opened their doors just two weeks before the Championship Series started.

Rodney Beloso, Cade’s dad, brought a bit of the parish with him to Omaha, barbequing a whole gator before the 2 p.m. Sunday start.

And despite the loss, the hope is alive that the Bayou Bambino will continue to impress.

“Tigers got a good team. And we are going to do it,” said Bean. “We’re going to do it tomorrow.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.