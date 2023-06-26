BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

St. Bernard Parish celebrates ‘homegrown hero’ Cade Beloso with watch party

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arabi, La (WVUE) - Game two of the College World Series Championship Series did not end the way LSU Tigers fans hoped, but for watch parties in St. Bernard Parish it was more about the man on the screen than the score.

“There’s one thing that this parish has and it’s pride. That’s one thing that we’ll never lose,” said Loren Dazet as she refilled wine glasses and opened beer bottles at her packed bar.

Fans tried just about everything they could think of to turn the team’s luck around Sunday afternoon.

Cheering on their St. Bernard Parish homegrown hero, Cade Beloso, there wasn’t an empty seat at OAB On the River, even as the score spread got wider and wider.

“We’re a little disappointed with this but it’s only one game,” said parish resident David Bean.

Bean is a retired little league coach. He remembers the days of Baby Beloso rounding the bases for the Borgnemouth Braves and is filled with pride.

“I tell you, Cade, keep it up. Remember one thing, hard work pays off and you guys and the LSU Tigers work hard,” said Bean.

There was even a bit of Omaha in Arabi Sunday afternoon.

LSU fans have not only smashed the Rocco’s bar record for most Jell-o shots purchased, they sold them out before first pitch Saturday, and are on their way to smash the 50,000 mark.

That fun bled into the watch party.

“We might not be at Rocco’s, but we’re at OAB! Who want’s Jell-o shots? Let’s go! We’re breaking the record,” shouted Kenny Kerth as he handed out purple and gold shots.

Kerth was considered the soundtrack of the party, rolling through the fight song and chants with his trumpet to keep the spirits alive.

It’s that kind of dedication that helps Dazet grow as a brand new business owner.

“It’s been actually tremendous,” said Dazet. “Arabi comes out and shows support for those Tigers and you can’t ask for a better crowd.”

She and her wife Monique took over ownership of the corner bar this year. They opened their doors just two weeks before the Championship Series started.

Rodney Beloso, Cade’s dad, brought a bit of the parish with him to Omaha, barbequing a whole gator before the 2 p.m. Sunday start.

And despite the loss, the hope is alive that the Bayou Bambino will continue to impress.

“Tigers got a good team. And we are going to do it,” said Bean. “We’re going to do it tomorrow.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Tropical storm Bret forms as he heads west northwest over the next 5-7 days.
Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged

Latest News

The fans are ready and waiting to cheer on the Tigers for game 3 on Monday night
The fans are ready and waiting to cheer on the Tigers for game 3 on Monday night
Florida's Jac Caglianone is greeted by Josh Rivera (24) as LSU catcher Hayden Travinski watches...
Florida erupts for 24 runs to take Game 2 of MCWS, forcing deciding Game 3
LSU fans getting rowdy in Omaha for Game 2
LSU fans getting rowdy in Omaha for Game 2
LSU Baseball
LSU vs Florida MCWS Finals Game 2 UPDATES