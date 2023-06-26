Tropical activity cools in the Atlantic - for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The middle of June was active for the tropics this year. As we head into the end of the month, things are settling down.

Storms this year vs last year (WVUE)

Tropical Storm Bret

Tropical Storm Bret was downgraded at the start of the weekend as it became disorganized into a broad area of low pressure located northwest of Columbia in the Caribbean. The remnants of Bret have since dissipated.

Bret was the earliest named storm to develop in the Main Development Region of the tropical Atlantic on record. This activity normally begins as the hurricane season ramps up at the end of July and the start of August.

Tropical Activity (WVUE)

The system became a Tropical Storm as it crossed the Atlantic over record-warm waters before impacting the Lesser Antilles. St. Lucia took the brunt of the storm before it entered the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Bret brought damaging high winds and heavy rainfall to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as it tracked westward. It began to fall apart as it entered a high-shear environment in the central Caribbean, leading to its dissipation.

Tropical Storm Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded Sunday as it began to dissipate in the Atlantic. The system has since opened up into a wave with the remnants hundreds of miles northwest of the Lesser Antilles.

Cindy developed from a wave following closely behind Bret off the coast of Africa. It became the third named storm of the season and the second storm to form in the Main Development Region in June. This was the first time on record that two storms have been named in the MDR this early in the Atlantic hurricane season.

The remnants of Cindy still have the potential to reform into a tropical system as it heads around the western edge of the Bermuda High this week. Model trends have indicated a strengthening trend as the remnant low begins to track northward midweek. The National Hurricane Center has outlined the remnants of Cindy as having a low chance of redevelopment over the next 7 days.

Tropical development chances (WVUE)

