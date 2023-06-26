BBB Accredited Business
Tyrell Morris resigns as Orleans Parish communications director

Mayor Cantrell (left) joins 911 call center executive director and head of the violent crime...
Mayor Cantrell (left) joins 911 call center executive director and head of the violent crime reduction task force Tyrell Morris (right) at the demolition of Paradise Carwash in Mid City.(WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to a release sent out on Monday (June 26) afternoon, Orleans Parish Communication District Executive Director Tyrell Morris has announced his resignation.

Morris will serve until Sept. 15, according to the letter.

“I have often publicly shared that we don’t talk about leadership wellness enough and how we treat each deeply affects how we feel and how we lead,” Morris said in the letter. “So, it is time for me to refocus on loving and building myself.”

Morris began a career in public safety 21 years ago and has been with Orleans Parish for six. He said that he plans to spend more time with family and friends, as well as pursue a doctoral degree.

Most recently, Morris was tapped to serve as head of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s task force focused on reducing violent crime.

