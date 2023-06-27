BBB Accredited Business
1 adult; 3 juveniles arrested, accused of 24 burglaries, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Demarco Taylor
Demarco Taylor(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested four suspects that they believe are behind 24 burglaries between Hammond and Ponchatoula.

Of those arrested, one suspect is an adult and the other three unidentified suspects are juveniles.

Demarco Taylor, 19, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for:

  • 17 counts of vehicle burglary
  • 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • 1 count of resisting an officer by flight

The three juveniles were booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center with numerous counts of vehicle burglary.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the group was spotted walking through an apartment complex on Tangi Lakes Drive, off of West Pleasant Ridge Road, on Sunday (June 25) morning around 3:30 a.m. after residents reported a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness told the sheriff’s office that four subjects were seen stealing a pair of shoes out of a car.

Travis said that when deputies arrived, the suspects fled on foot and three of them were soon arrested. A fourth suspect eventually turned themselves in to authorities.

Detectives said that they believe that evidence shows the four suspects are linked to previous burglaries in the Tangi Lakes Apartment Complex in Hammond, as well as burglaries in the Scarlett Glen Subdivision in Ponchatoula off of Dunson Road.

