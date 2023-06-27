BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: The extreme heat sticks around through the weekend; take precautions

Bruce: Take excessive heat precautions
Bruce: Take excessive heat precautions
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The extreme heat will stay with us through the weekend. Highs will hit the mid to upper 90s and a few will likely hit 100 degrees by Thursday and and Friday. If we do it this will only be the 2nd time we have ever had a 2 day stretch of 100. last times were 1980 and in 2010.

With dew points near 80 will keep heat indices in the 108-115 range as high humidity makes it difficult for sweat to evaporate. Take precautions to stay hydrated and remember to take care of outdoor pets. Limited rain . chances will offer a possibility of relief, but any rain will be difficult to come by as disturbances circulate through the edge of the high pressure.

