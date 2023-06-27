Bruce: The extreme heat sticks around through the weekend; take precautions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The extreme heat will stay with us through the weekend. Highs will hit the mid to upper 90s and a few will likely hit 100 degrees by Thursday and and Friday. If we do it this will only be the 2nd time we have ever had a 2 day stretch of 100. last times were 1980 and in 2010.

Bruce: Still no heat relief in sight as a bubble of hot air continues to move east from Texas. Highs will likely hot 95-100° through the weekend, it will feel like 105-110° for some 115°. Stay hydrated and protect the outdoor pets as well. pic.twitter.com/CL4cgiwMJq — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 27, 2023

With dew points near 80 will keep heat indices in the 108-115 range as high humidity makes it difficult for sweat to evaporate. Take precautions to stay hydrated and remember to take care of outdoor pets. Limited rain . chances will offer a possibility of relief, but any rain will be difficult to come by as disturbances circulate through the edge of the high pressure.

