Council leaders request immediate suspension of 911 center head

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a letter written to the chairman of the board for the Orleans Parish Communication District, the president and vice president of the City Council are requesting the immediate suspension of the 911 center’s executive director.

Tyrell Morris announced his resignation from his OPCD position on Monday, June 26. His last day in office was set to be on September 15.

In Council Vice President Helena Moreno’s letter, she mentions questions surrounding a recent crash involving Morris’ taxpayer-funded vehicle, of which no police report was filed.

“There are questions regarding Mr. Morris’ failure to submit a required drug and alcohol screening and to obtain a police report, and according to metadata, altering an official OPCD Vehicle Policy to make it appear he was not required to get screened for drugs and alcohol after a qualifying accident,” she writes. “Injuring public records is a crime under LA RS 14:132.”

Morris’ vehicle was seen in his driveway with visible front-end damage. When asked, an attorney who handles public records requests for the OPCD said “it is my understanding that the NOPD did not prepare a police report in connection with the recent accident involving Director Morris’ vehicle.”

“In light of this information, we respectfully request the OPCD Board of Directors suspend Mr. Morris effective immediately pending a full investigation into the actions related to and stemming from Mr. Morris’ car accident,” the letter concludes.

