Due to flight delay, time changes to welcome back LSU baseball national champions

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball won its seventh College World Series Championship in program history and the first since 2009.

Many fans are eager to welcome home their favorite baseball team. The champions will be returning to Baton Rouge on Tuesday, June 27. Fans were initially encouraged to show up at Alex Box Stadium at 1:30 pm., but because the team’s plane was delayed, LSU officials are now saying the Tigers won’t be arriving until 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

We will have live coverage on WAFB and our digital platforms.

The parade is on Wednesday, June 28. An official start time has not yet been announced. That will air on WAFB as well.

