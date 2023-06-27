BBB Accredited Business
Excessive heat remains with us into next weekend

Highs could top 100 degrees by Friday
Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for today and will likely be in effect every day through the rest of the week.

Highs will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon with feels like readings of 110 degrees or higher. Now clouds helped us out on Monday but that’s not going to be the case today. Sunny skies and very low rain chances will allow for a scorcher out there. Make sure you’re taking the heat precautions - heat stroke can happen fast in this type of weather!

I do see a slightly better shot at one of these batches of storms rotating around the high pressure and clipping us on Wednesday. For this reason, I drop our highs a tad and bring in a 30% storm chance. It’s still going to be hot but the hope is the extra cloud cover will help just like on Monday.

Later in the week is when it gets really bad as we get centered right underneath the heat ridge. This will allow for the possibility of our first 100 degree day since 2016. Eventually I see signs of the heat backing off heading into next weekend and beyond - just in time for July.

